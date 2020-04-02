Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has assured of God’s divine intervention that would culminate in a healing process capable of terminating the deadly coronavirus pandemic bedeviling the globe.

He said that through God’s supremacy, the disease would soon become history, insisting that the deadly infection would suffer a natural castration next week.

Oba Akanbi who gave the assurance on Thursday, however, called on the people across the globe to repent of their sins which, he said drew God’s wrath, to be able to obtain His mercy and victory over the ravaging virus.

He described the pandemic as a strong warning of God’s supremacy above everything, saying it is one without medication unless the Creator forgives human’s sins.

The monarch tasked the world to have a fear of God and repent of their sins and inhuman conducts against natural laws and turn over a new leaf in the collective interest of the entire race.

Let the world have the fear of God, repent and seek forgiveness. Then, by next week, precisely 9th April, 2020, the healing process will begin. The world will start to have peace, the tension will slow down and we will breathe the air of survival and hope of victory.

Recall that the Oluwo had earlier released a video where he was supplicating against the spread of the virus and gave a 16-day ultimatum to COVID-19 to disappear. The ultimatum is supposed to lapse on 9th of this month.

Oba Akanbi, while recounting the sins against humanity such as bestiality, gay legalization, corruption, idolatry, ritual killings, arbitrary use of power, cheating, warmongering, extortion, exploitation and so on said that the virus came as a trial for the world.

He described the virus as one of the punitive measures of God, affirming that the permanent solution to the trial was total submission to the wills and ways of God.

Oluwo said the coronavirus challenge served as a warning to the world powers and a lesson to learn that equality is before God as against human claim.

He urged the world leaders to call a meeting and humble themselves before God and effect amendments to their ways that put the less privileged of the world at a disadvantage.

He said no amount of human sin could put God to the limit but urge the world to be modest and respect natural laws stated in the Holy Books.

He challenged the world leaders to reframe their working constitution to give natural law a breathing space.

“Our sins cannot put God to limit. The chicken has come home to roost. The world has contradicted and thought they can act against natural law with impunity. Just one of the punitive measures from God, we are humbled.”

“We should all repent, resign and respect the natural dictates of God. With this, the healing process of Covid-19 will begin by next week, precisely 9th April, 2020.

When God (Olodumare) forgives this and you continue in your sins, He may bring another worst hardship, may He forbids”

“No natural law will ask human to sleep with animals (bestiality) or permit people of the same sex (homosexual), no natural law will ask you to kill other humans or declare war claiming thousands of lives because you are at advantage, no law permits cheating, extortion, corruption, exploitation, maltreatment etc,” the monarch said.

He added: “No one except God has the monopolistic power. Ascribing natural power and making indiscriminate law to challenge natural law is synonymous with arrogating natural power to oneself. No one does that and go scot-free.

“The so-called world powers cheating other nations should be warned, the warmongers who believe in weapons should be ashamed by now. The ones that called themselves powerful are shivering countries promoting illegalities against natural laws such as homosexuality, bestiality and other inhuman conducts should halt for the collective interest of the world. Every status in life is just an opportunity, God is beyond human wisdom. Let us respect the human on us and moderately device privileged machinery with the fear of God. We are not wise, we are only privileged”

“If God places you in a position of power, He is just using you. He can use people lesser than you today, God has made many countries that think they are wise by their own power to run for cover. Presidents prime ministers, kings, the rich and the less privileged are even at peace.”

He disclosed the last time such a shocking pandemic strike was the time of Moses as he advised the entire world populace to be humbled and respect natural dictates.