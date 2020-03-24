Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has commended the Osun State Government for taking precautionary steps to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The monarch, who lauded Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s measures in enforcing bans on public and social gatherings in the state, implored the people of Osun to obey the government’s directives as it works to battle the deadly virus.

Oba Akanbi, who gave the commendation on Monday, said that the steps taken so far by the state government to forestall the spread of the disease was a demonstration of a governor who values the lives of his people which should serve as a template for other state governments.

“This is a fragile moment for the world and a test of leadership. Coronavirus is not a respecter of anybody. That is why people in position must do their best to fight it. Able leaders should be proactive like Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State. He has announced bans on public and social gatherings and inaugurated enforcement committees. These proactive precautionary measures is an assurance that we are safe under his leadership,” the monarch stressed.

“His committees are out for 24 hours ensuring that citizens comply with the directives to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state. They enforced closure of schools, clubs, political gatherings, social meetings etc.

“At a very critical time like, we know responsible leaders through their actions, inactions and reactions. Oyetola is one. Other states should learn from him,” the Oba said.