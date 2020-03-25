Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has gone spiritual on the novel coronavirus pandemic plaguing the world.

The monarch, known for his deep spirituality, says that he has issued a 16-day ultimatum to the deadly virus to vacate the globe, even as Osun State recorded its first case as disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) on Wednesday.

Oba Akanbi, who expressed disgust at the magnitude of destruction the virus had inflicted on the world, said he would use his spiritual office as a first-class paramount ruler to neuter the plague.

He stressed that even if the pandemic had defied human wisdom and technology, God’s spiritual powers had the potential to defeat the scourge.

He called on the people across the world who believe in God to seek His face to arrest the deadly disease.

The Oluwo had once prayed for President Muhammadu Buhari to put his sickness upon him as published in major newspapers on August 31, 2017.

The Oluwo, who described his palace as a house of God on earth and devoid of idolatry, enthused that such spiritual status had given him the licence to stand in for his subjects and bear their worries.

He stressed that from such a house of God (the palace) which is holy before God Almighty who attends to every of his request through his powers, the virus must obey his ultimatum.

While stressing that anybody on such a holy throne is a shadow of God on earth, the traditional ruler insisted that he could intercede for his subjects to overcome any form of pestilence.

He lamented that the virus had done a lot of damage to the world’s economy and wasted lives so much that the power of God must be called on to fight it.