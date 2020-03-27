Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, on Friday commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for their exceptional leadership qualities, especially in the fight against the pandemic coronavirus ravaging the world. Oba Akanbi, stated that the duo’s proactive measures had gone a long way in the efforts to contain the pandemic in their states. He also enthused that Oyetola and Sanwo-Olu had so far demonstrated their administrative prowess by helping to safeguard the lives of the people of their states in the wake of the deadly disease through the prompt workable palliative measures they had put in place. The monarch, who described the governors’ efforts as prompt, humane and excellent, also commended them for “effectively empowering all facets of their working organs -executives, local governments chairmen, state legislators, local legislators, ministries and agencies to contain the dreaded virus.” He added that apart from provision of necessary protective items such as hand sanitizers, washing basins, nose masks, hand gloves and others, the governors had continued to ensure full enforcement of the temporary laws on social gatherings and social distancing as well as stay-at-home order for the civil servants. “I specially commend the governor of my state, Osun, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, for his pragmatism and proactive leadership in containing the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in the state. He has ensured that all the necessary machinery are effectively and efficiently in place to checkmate the virus,” Oba Akanbi said. “Equally, his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sandwich-Olu is doing excellently well concerning the control of the pandemic. The duo has so far demonstrated leadership virtues for managing an unforeseen crisis so diligently,” he added. “Policy formulation and implementation at a fragile time like this tells of how competent or otherwise a leader is. With the best of my knowledge and exposition to the fight against the virus, the two governors have done so well. They hardly sleep, putting all measures in place and enforcing implementation through their executives, legislators, local governments, ministries, agencies and other organs,” he stressed. “They are sacrificing their leisure to serve humanity and protect lives. They respect the oath of their offices. All protective measures are enforced, while protective items are distributed to the citizens by the two governors. “In Osun State, a local government chairman, Ramen Lawal, in my area yesterday, with the support of Governor Gboyega Oyetola , distributed hand sanitizers, face masks, gloves and stationed washing basins with soup at many strategic locations in Iwo. Within the little space, Governor Oyetola has floated internal production of most of the protective items in the state to be distributed for free. Oyetola is a workaholic governor and he trains his cabinets to be. I must also commend his wife, she is supportive, moving round the state on her own to sensitize and distribute protective items to citizens, Oba Akanbi enthused. While praying for the people of the state, he said: “I pray for Osun State. I pray for Lagos, I pray for Nigeria, Africa and the world. God is healing us gradually and surely, the virus will be history. All of us will survive to share the testimony. Be assured you are protected.” Oluwo, however, tasked Nigerians to comply with the safety orders issued by government at all levels for the interest of all and sundry. Reply Forward