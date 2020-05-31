The Osun State government took delivery of five truck-loads of food items from the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CA-COVID) even as it expressed readiness for the 75 trucks expected in the state.

CA-COVID is a joint effort of private sector leaders to support the Nigerian government to combat COVID-19 pandemic.The Coalition had earlier renovated one of the state’s isolation centres in Osogbo, the state capital, and donated safety kits and health facilities to the state government.

The food nonated to cushion the effects of lockdown occasioned by the pandemic included rice, noodles, sphagetti, salt, sugar among others.

Receiving five trucks laden with the food items at one of the warehouses in Cocoa Products Industry, Ede, the Commissioner of Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Dr. Bode Olaonipekun, said the state was ready to take delivery of the consignment.

He said the state was expecting 75 trucks of food items which would be distributed as palliatives to residents of the state.

Olaonipekun lauded the initiative coming from the CA-COVID, describing it as timely and prompt.

Olaonipekun also reiterated the commitment of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s government to contain community transmission of the pandemic, saying no stone would be left unturned to make Osun COVID-19 free.