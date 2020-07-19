Osun has recorded four new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total active cases in the state to 339.

Dr Rafiu Isamotu, the state’s Commissioner for Health, in a statement in Osogbo on Sunday, said the new cases were contacts of the previous confirmed cases in the state.

Isamotu also said that 11 patients were discharged from the state’s isolation centre.

He said with the new cases, the number of confirmed cases in the state had risen to 339 with 175 active cases.

The commissioner said the state had successfully treated and discharged 156 patients, while eight deaths had been recorded .

Isamotu appealed to residents to always observe the precautionary measures laid down by the state against the spread of the virus.(NAN)