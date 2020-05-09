Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Another case of coronavirus has been recorded in Osun State.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said that the new case sneaked in from Kano State to Iwo area of Osun before his neighbours alerted the Osun COVID-19 team.

This brings the number of active cases of the pandemic in the state to three.

“The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case came back positive on Friday out of the 14 samples we sent for testing at the NCDC accredited Testing Centre; the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede during the week. The case sneaked into the state from Kano state and the neighbours immediately alerted our COVID-19 team,” Isamotu said.

“Currently, we have three active cases in Osun State. The good news is that the new case on arrival self isolated, although wasn’t showing any symptom of the virus,” he added.

The commissioner disclosed that a total of 434 tests had been conducted at the NCDC- accredited Testing Centre in Ede.

He added that testing was still ongoing.

Isamotu, who said that the state government wasn’t resting on its oars in preventing community transmission of the virus, appealed to residents of the state to always be on the alert and immediately report any suspected case of the pandemic.

He also urged them not to accommodate anyone from outside the state at this time, warning that it was dangerous to do so at the moment.

“I am appealing to all the residents of the state to always be on the alert, take charge and report any suspected case by calling our COVID-19 hotlines,” the commissioner said.

“Let us desist from accommodating people in our homes, no matter who they are and stop inviting your family and friends to return to the state at this time as this might be dangerous,” he stressed.