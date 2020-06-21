Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Government, on Sunday, confirmed the discovery of six new cases in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who gave the confirmation in a statement on Sunday, disclosed that one of the cases, a returnee from Ibadan, whose spouse lives in Owode-Ede, had died on Saturday before the result of his test was announced.

Isamotu said that out of the remaining five cases, three had contact with the Osun-based Indian national whose status was confirmed last Friday.

He added that the trio, it was further learnt, are domestic staff of the India national.

The commissioner also revealed that the other two new cases had contact with the state’s previous cases.

He also disclosed that the remains of the deceased returnee who had an underlying ailment had been buried in the state by the family and that the Surveillance Unit of the State’s Covid-19 Team was already lining up contacts for tracing.

“From our findings, the late patient was receiving treatment in Lagos, but when he got to Ibadan, where his mother lives, he was advised to turn to Osun for medical help. According to the family, Osun has been trying its best in managing Covid-19 cases. Unfortunately, we lost the patient even before we could admit him into our medical facility,” Isamotu said.

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Sunday, June 21, is 11,” he added.

On the summary of COVID-19 cases in the state, the commissioner said out of the 60 cases confirmed, the state had successfully treated and discharged 44 patients, while five deaths had been recorded.