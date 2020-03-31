Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State has recorded three more cases of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic crippling the globe.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) on Tuesday.

With the new development, the state’s number of the cases of the virus has hit five. The first index case was confirmed by the NCDC last Wednesday.

The state government had on Sunday announced a total lockdown of the state, starting from 11 pm on Tuesday, following the confirmation of the second case of the pandemic.

The government had also announced the shutting down of all the land boundaries with effect from midnight, Sunday, March 29th.