Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State has recorded two new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 36.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo on Sunday, noted that the two new cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control, (NCDC) last night.

He dislcosed that the two cases were wife and son of a previously confirmed case in Ife, who died last week.

“Last night, we received results of 53 samples that we sent to the NCDC-accredited Testing Centre for evaluation, out of which two tested positive and 51 returned negative.

“The two positive cases are wife and son of a previously confirmed case in Ife, who died last week. They are currently receiving treatment at our Isolation Centre,” Isamotu said.

He further revealed that with the development, Osun now has 36 confirmed cases with 10 active cases.