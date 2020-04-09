Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Relief Materials and Welfare Committee, set up by the Osun State Government under the leadership of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to generate financial and material resources, including food items to cushion the pang of the government’s stay-at-home order occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, has expressed readiness to flag of distribution of the lifeline.

The chairman of the committee, Asiwaju Badmus, a business mogul, who disclosed this in Osogbo, the state capital, said that the committee had N1 billion as its target to be able to procure the items for the palliative gesture.

Oyetola had, on March 31, inaugurated the committee which members included prominent personalities such as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, erstwhile governors of the state, Chief Bisi Akande and Rauf Aregbesola. Others include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, business magnate, Deji Adeleke, former Chief of Army Staff, General Alani Akinrinade (retd).

Badmus, the Musulumi of Yorubaland, added that though the members got information about their involvement within a short notice, they had swung into action with a view to carrying out the assignment.

He disclosed that Adeboye had made a personal donation of N20m, while he, (Badmus) too, had supported with N5m as well as bread and biscuits worth N25m.

The Asiwaju also enthused that other members had stated showing their commitments to ensure the success of the assignment.

“We have just realised N50m and our target is N1 billion. So, we are working assiduously to ensure the welfare of the people in the face of the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Badmus said.

He also assured that commencement of distribution of the items so far garnered would soon begin, while more donations were being expected.

To ensure equity in the distribution of the materials to the beneficiaries, the chairman said that religious bodies such as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), League of Imams and Alfas, political parties, especially the APC and PDP, organised labour would be deployed as the distribution links with the beneficiaries.

He added that the bakery association would also be involved in the supply and distribution of bread to the people.

He added: “We have identified five patterns of distribution which include churches, mosques, the two leading political parties (APC and PDP) and the organised labour. Through them, we believe that we shall be able to reach out to people effectively and efficiently.”

Recall that Osun State Government flagged-off the distribution of relief items in the state on Wednesday with 6,020 bags of rice.

Governor Oyetola expressed confidence that the relief materials committee would live up to expectation.

He, however, called on private individuals and organisations to complement the efforts of government and the committee.