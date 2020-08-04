Osun Government, yesterday commenced the total enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols in the state.

This was as over 100 violators of the safety protocols were sentenced to community service of various degrees.

The enforcement was in line with the government resolve to contain the further spread of the virus.

The government had, on Sunday, announced the enforcement of stronger punitive measures, including the deployment of mobile courts, imposition of fines on defaulters and more stringent enforcement exercises by the joint task force.

According to the state government, hotels, clubs and bars that flout COVID-19 safety protocols would be closed and fined N250,000 before they can be reopened while defaulting worship centres shall be closed and fined N100,000 before they can reopen.

Deputy Governor who doubles as the Chairman, Osun COVID-19 task force, Benedict Alabi, in a statement, said private hospitals caught treating COVID-19 patients shall have their establishments shut and the owners’ practising licenses withdrawn, saying individuals who flout the safety protocols, after being tried, shall be sentenced to community service.

Members of the enforcement team, yesterday, stormed the popular Olaiya Junction and Old Garage and other strategic locations to enforce the safety protocols and arrest violators.

Chairman of the enforcement team and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Adebayo Adeleke, said the action was in line with the government’s commitment to contain spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Adeleke, who decried the surge in the number of confirmed cases of the pandemic in the last few weeks, said the punitive measures were taken to rescue the state and its citizens from the scourge that has been ravaging the state.

He called on residents to comply with the government’s directives on safety measures just as he disclosed the team would continue to enforce the safety protocols as long as the people flout the rules.

Also, Special Adviser to the governor on Security, Abiodun Ige, said members of the team were out to put a permanent stop to the violation of COVID-19 safety protocols.

She warned residents to adhere to safety protocols and avoid things that can expose them to the virus.