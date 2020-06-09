Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The main challenger of Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in the 2015 and 2019 Abia governorship elections, Dr Alex Otti of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) party, has wished the governor a quick recovery from COVID-19.

This comes as a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and member, National Caucus of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Benjamin Apugo, has cautioned the people of Abia against flouting COVID-19 pandemic protocols meant to stop the escalation of the virus in the state.

The result of tests carried out on Governor Ikpeazu and 66 other persons from Abia returned positive, making the state to rank highest in the number of nationwide confirmed cases released on Sunday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a release signed by his media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Otti said it was with saddening receiving the news of the latest cases of COVID-19 in Abia State which saw 67 Abia residents testing positive for the virus, including some members of the state executive council.

‘Most saddening, is the case of the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, who also tested positive,’ Otti said.

While wishing the governor and others a quick recovery, Otti reminded Abians that viruses act mysteriously and urged them to take the pandemic seriously.

Meanwhile, Apugo expressed worry over Sunday’s COVID-19 case numbers in the state, saying if the trend was not checked, it would spell doom for Abia.

He said since the majority of the 67 persons who are reported to have tested positive according to the Sunday update were government officials and their family members, there was the need for more of such officials to be tested at different levels and adequate provisions made to take care of those who test positive to the pandemic.

Apugo advised the people of the state to always abide by the World Health Organization (WHO) and NCDC protocols for COVID-19 in order to avoid contracting the pandemic virus.