Anambra Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, has disclosed that the outbreak of COVID -19, has stopped the state from giving attention to Chinese investors who have declared interest to invest, saying the move has affected its foreign exchange earnings.

Director of the Ministry, Amalu Innocent, who made the disclosure in a chat also noted that the Federal Government was foot dragging over putting things in place in preparation for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Recently, Amalu said a Chinese company requested allocation of industrial plots, which was granted.

“They are currently building footwear industry, on the 12,000 square metres industrial plot, at Ozubulu. But, we are not keen to entertain other companies who have shown interest, until the deadly Coronavirus fizzles out.

This is affecting us because the foreign exchange we would have earned from it is being tied down.”

Amalu, who said China will not even allow other countries come in as their economy has slowed down due to the virus outbreak, added that companies have closed shop, which has stalled importation and exportation.

“They don’t export as much as before and other countries of the world have stopped travelling to China to avoid contracting the disease.

Government is trying its best to sensitise Nigerians on the virus and how to prevent being infected. I think it is also researching and searching for solution to the disease.” He was optimistic that the disease would be subdued soon. “Let us believe that with time, there will be a world solution to the global issue.”