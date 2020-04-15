Emeka Anokwuru

Director General National Council for Arts and Culture NCAC Otunba segun Runsewe has called on Nigerians, particularly residents of Lagos, Ogun and FCT, to brace up and fight off the COVID 19 pandemic through strategic protocols already in place.

The custodian of federal cultural initiative and president, World Craft Council, (WCC) Africa region explained that President Buhari as the father of the nation is pained about the effects of pandemic on the nigerian People, hence the very visible interventions and public engagement to discourage panic and fear.

Otunba Runsewe further appealed for calm as additional two weeks lockdown takes off again, adding that necessary intervention projects will get to the people if we must all see ourselves as stakeholders in the effort to kick Coronavirus out of Nigeria.

“I must confess that the scenario is difficult for everyone, government losing revenue fast than ever before, the budget been slashed which again will affect project deliveries and the effects on those who work to eat. It’s a humongous reality but as a people, Nigerians have always in one accord, risen to put down clouds of darkness which threatened our collective existence in the past and this covid 19 cannot be an exception.’” NCAC boss stressed.

He recalled the many values of our ,cultural history, obedience to constituted authorities and respect for the welfare and safety of neighbors as face of several culture value chain which Nigerians from all works of life must put to practice by observing social distancing, regular cleaning of our hands and other protocols meant to mitigate the spread of covid 19.

Otunba Segun Runsewe urged the traditional rulers, clergy men and Muslim leaders not see the covid 19 protocols and consequent lock down across country as targeted against them but a sacrifice which we must all bear to keep our people and our future safe.

“Take a global look at what is happening today and every one can see even the greater impact. The Saudi Arabia government cancelled the Hajj activities and programs, the Pope also shut down the Vatican and ordered grounding of travel, culture and tourism structures. So we cannot pretend these clear potential dangers and damage of COVID 19 in our country and take to behaviours that will endanger the life of our people.” Otunba Runsewe further explained.

He disclosed that NCAC will unfold a post COVID- 19 cultural intervention through skills acquisition across the nation to help unskilled Nigerians, particularly women to support the their families and to help rural economy to rebound.

The NCAC boss commended the FCT minister for the structures put in place to secure the city of government as evident in the hard work of the police commissioner and the lockdown Task Force.

“Lagos Governor is doing great too and he needs the backing of security architecture to reduce the incidence of communial transmission and also to check crime. Otunba Runsewe further stressed, adding that Nigerians must be strong and prayerfully acknowledge that the president cares and is deeply concerned about our welfare and safety.

“As officials of government, we must all be seen to do our best to help our people. It’s trying time for us all no doubt, so we must wake up to help Mr. President reach out to the people and stem the tide of fear about the pandemic and bridge gaps where necessary. It is our people and our country first and no sacrifice is too small.” Otunba Runsewe stated.