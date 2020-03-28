At a time everybody is scared of catching Coronavirus infection, by covering all essential parts of the body, some ladies who imagine themselves to be hard babes decided to be COVID-19 outlaws. The ladies on trial today adamantly disregarded the government order for people to observe social distancing and thereby encouraged the spread of the virus. They have been consequently sentenced to 10 weeks of community service at the COVID-19 quarantine centres in Abuja, Lagos and other states.