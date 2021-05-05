From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Over 100 violators of the curfew imposed by Delta State Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 have been arrested and prosecuted.

Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammad Ali, said the culprits were tried at various mobile courts across the state.

The state had imposed a four-hour curfew between 12 midnight and 4am everyday.

Briefing journalists on achievements of the command in the last one month, Ali said raids were daily being carried out to enforce the movement restriction order of the state government. Dduring such raids, violators were arrested and charged “to mobile courts set by the state government.”

“The command is aware of the danger of COVID-19 pandemic and will sustain its effort to ensure that there is no further spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state.”

The commissioner noted that clashes between herders and farmers “have dropped significantly” after he facilitated a stakeholders’ meeting in February this year.