From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Over 100 violators of the curfew imposed by the Delta State Government as a result of COVID-19 have been arrested, the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammad Ali, said on Tuesday in Asaba.

Ali said the persons were tried at various mobile courts across the state.

The four-hour curfew is between 12 midnight and 4 am daily.

Briefing reporters on achievements of the command in the last one month, Commissioner Ali said raids were daily being carried out to enforce the movement restriction order of the state government.

Ali said during such raids, violators were arrested and charged ‘to mobile court set by the state government.

‘The Command is aware of the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic and will sustain its effort to ensure that there is no further spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state.’

The commissioner noted that clashes between herders and farmers ‘have dropped significantly’ after he facilitated a stakeholders’ meeting in February this year.

He attributed the success of the command to ‘re-enforced/pro-active anti-crime strategies in the

enforcement of law and order without infringing on the rights of citizens to ensure that we have a more-friendly and result-oriented policing.’

According to him, the Command has built on the existing relationship with sister security agencies, pointing out that inter-agency relationship was vital in bringing peace and safety to the state.