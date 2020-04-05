Chinelo Obogo

Over 150 Egyptians and Lebanese were evacuated on Sunday, April 5, from Nigeria as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 140 Lebanese nationals were evacuated through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos while 37 Egyptians were airlifted from the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri.

The Lebanese were airlifted at about 3.00 pm following several hours of delay as officials at MMIA did not get the permission granting their evacuation from Nigeria.

The nationals were said to have arrived MMIA as early as 5 am but were not allowed to check in since there was no documented approval.

However, permission for their evacuation was received past midday and the checking formalities were carried out as they were airlifted by Middle East Airline at about 3.00pm.

The aircraft which flew into the country under humanitarian operations departed at 16.18pm this evening.

The Canadian and American governments are also set to evacuate their nationals on Monday, April 6.