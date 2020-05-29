By earmarking a significant part of his wealth for the advancement of society, sensational music producer and disc jockey, P Tee Money has distinguished himself as a philanthropist of repute. Recently, the music maker reached out to youths battling with startups as well as those who have no means to fund their studies. According to him, he wants them to follow in his entrepreneurial strides and to accomplish this he set up a team to enable brilliant students have a taste of the modern business world.

And despite the coronavirus pandemic and restriction of movement, P Tee Money has ensured his team runs a month-to-month online tutorial for those yearning to be business entrepreneurs. Also, he gave startup capital to youthful visionaries who have bright business ideas but are unable to fulfill their dreams. At the last count since the beginning of the lock down, he has rendered financial assistance to over 150 youths.

On why he is donning his philanthropic gear at this time of Covid 19, PT Money says: “Young people should be able to fend for themselves after the pandemic.”

———- Forwarded message ———

From: tony ogaga <[email protected]>

Date: Fri, 29 May 2020, 18:06

Subject: news from Tony Ogaga

To: SunNews Online <[email protected]>

Covid 19: Over 150 youths benefit from P Tee Money’s philanthropy

By earn-marking a significant part of his wealth to the advancement of society, sensational music producer and disc jockey, P Tee Money has distinguished himself as a philanthropist of repute. Recently, the music maker reached out to youths battling with startups as well as those who have no means to fund their studies. According to him, he wants them to follow in his entrepreneurial strides and to accomplish this he set up a team to enable brilliant students have a taste of the modern business world.

And despite the coronavirus pandemic and restriction of movement, P Tee Money has ensured his team runs a month-to-month online tutorial for those yearning to be business entrepreneurs. Also, he gave startup capital to youthful visionaries who have bright business ideas but are unable to fulfill their dreams. At the last count since the beginning of the lock down, he has rendered financial assistance to over 150 youths.

On why he is donning his philanthropic gear at this time of Covid 19, PT Money says: “Young people should be able to fend for themselves after the pandemic.”