Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has disclosed that his administration has distributed palliatives to no fewer than 200,000 households in he State since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Akeredolu said that apart from the vulnerable that can relatively move around, his administration has also reached out to those in the hospitals, the sick, pregnant women and nursing mothers, in order to minimise the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the people.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of distribution of COVID 19 palliative Items in Akure, the State capital, on Monday, the Governor noted that the outbreak of the disease has adversely affected both the lives and means of livelihood of the people.

‘To us, it can be likened to a state of warfare. We are fighting an invisible enemy. Many are carrying the “bullet wound” without knowing and many are already sent to early graves and many more may still go unless we brace up and do what is right as individuals and communities,’ Mr Akeredolu said.

The Governor, who stated that his administration is doing its best with the available resources to ameliorate the effects of the pandemic on the people, said that part of the State’s mitigation measures is the provision of food items as palliatives to the people.

Akeredolu,mwho further disclosed that the commodities donated to the State will be able to take care of at least 50,000 households across State, noted that the delay in the flag-off ceremony was occasioned by the need for the exercise to be carried out in all the States of the federation at about the same time.

The Governor assured that he will ensure a fair and equitable distribution of the items provided.

‘Let me specially thank the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CA-COVID), a Non-Governmental Organisation under the leadership of Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria in their collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria in ameliorating the effect of the pandemic on the people.

‘This is not just for us, but for the good people of Ondo State. What we have achieved in the past three years could only be possible with God’s intervention and your support.

‘We have been in the office for about 42 months and have paid salaries and allowances for 48 months. The six months extra being the carry-over debt from the immediate past administration, despite our lean purse since we took over.

‘We have been forced by COVID-19 outbreak to review downward our budget just like every other State and the Federal Government. God Almighty has made it possible for us to continue to pay salaries,’ he added.