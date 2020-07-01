Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Over two hundred and fifty women have been empowered by the United Traders Association in Anambra State since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The President/Founder of the NGO, Mrs Nkiru Duru, who disclosed during a thanking Mass at Blessed Iwene Tansi Parish of the Roman Catholic Church in Umudioka, Anambra State, said the beneficiaries included widows, coordinators, women leaders of the markets and some select underprivileged members.

‘We have so far empowered over 250 members including widows since the lockdown and have also connected all market women in the South-East geopolitical zone and assisted with COVID-19 palliatives as a way to fight hunger and food scarcity during the pandemic.

‘By next month we shall be reaching out to destitute homes at least one per each market in the South East,’ she said.

According to Duru, the aims and objectives of the Traders Association include enhancing the welfare of its members, ensuring the relevance of market women in society as well as reducing stress in business life through its social activities.

Also speaking, the Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry Ukeh, Rev Fr Emmanuel Obimma (Ebube Muonso), challenged the Traders Association, an umbrella body of market women, to use the organisation to harvest souls for God.

Fr Obimma, who is also Spiritual Director of the Traders Association, urged the women to emulate Christ by living in unity and tolerance as well as being steadfast in their prayer lives.

According to him, ‘prayer is the key to success. Jesus started with prayer and ended with prayer, so emulate the life of Jesus Christ that is the life of prayer. Also, unity and peace are very important; wherever there is peace, the glory of God abounds. As your Spiritual Director, I charge you to embrace love because anything built on love must surely last.’