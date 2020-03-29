Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Overland Airways has said it would temporarily shelve its flight operations from Saturday, March 28th to Sunday, April 5th as part of efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It, however, said it would continue its cargo and charter services during the period, to support the essential travel needs.

The airliner will resume scheduled passenger flight services on Monday, April 6th.

“COVID-19 is an unprecedented event for all of us, and we regret any inconveniences this temporary closure may cause you.

“We urge you to adhere strictly to globally recommended safety guidelines and government directives in the collective efforts to overcome the pandemic.

“Working positively together, we believe we would come out of this challenge. We will provide you with updates through our online platforms,” the airline said.