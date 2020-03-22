(Legit, Daily Sun, Daily Post)

The General Overseer of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has given a prophetic declaration on the global pandemic called coronavirus. Speaking at a service held in Canaanland, Ota in Ogun state, on Sunday, March 22, Oyedepo said that God has a solution for the virus, PM News reports.

The cleric said: “Plagues cannot stop us. Coronavirus cannot stop God’s children, but I assure you that the solution will be found this week.”

Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church is one of several church congregations that have defied directives given by the Lagos and Ogun state governments to halt all gatherings or meetings of more than fifty people in other to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While some churches streamed their services live, others who met in buildings were in excess of the recommended numbers by state and health authorities.

Canaanland on Sunday was notably crowded with thousands of worshipers, defying all health recommendations and government directives on social distancing to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, other megachurch congregations like the Deeper Life Bible Church obeyed government directives placing a ban on worship centres.

The church, headed by its General Overseer, Pastor WF Kumuyi, held its main Sunday service with less than 50 members, streaming it live to other members meeting in other locations.

The pastor in his message assured church members that God would not allow any plague come near those who truly believed in him.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, in a statement to priests on Saturday, suspended all Masses for the faithful for a period of four weeks in compliance with directives to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has recorded 27 confirmed cases in Nigeria.

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos Alfred Adewale Martins had communicated with priests of the archdiocese in an internal circular that COVID-19 is an invisible enemy that the world is waging a war against.