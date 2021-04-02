Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, flagged off Osun Food Support Scheme to mitigate the excruciating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on vulnerable citizens in the state.

The governor said the initiative is another way of keeping faith with government’s promise to prioritise their welfare and general well-being.

He said the scheme has become necessary because available statistics point to the fact that many jobs have been lost with many sources of livelihoods significantly threatened as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The scheme, which begins from this month, will run till the end of the life of this administration and it is designed to cater for the critical needs of 30,000 poor and vulnerable citizens, including youths, widows, the aged and people living with disabilities across the state on a monthly basis.

“The beneficiaries were drawn across the nooks and crannies of the state, using the World Bank-sponsored social register and it would cater for the targets’ needs in a manner that is just and equitable,” he said.