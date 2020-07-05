Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the State of Osun has ordered the total lockdown of four of the local government areas of the state namely, Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Atakumosa East and Atakumosa West for seven days in the first instance.

The decision was the fallout of the meeting between the government and the stakeholders from the area.

The lockdown is expected to commence on Tuesday, July 7, and it will be for one week in the first instance. However, if the compliance level is not encouraging, the government will announce further extension.

The state also said it was closely monitoring other local government areas with rising numbers of those testing positive for COVID-19 and might lockdown more areas in the days ahead.

However, the relaxation in other areas of the state has been extended by two weeks.

These were contained in a statement issued by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode.

She further said the decision to impose a total lockdown on the four local government areas was aimed at containing the spread of the virus in that axis of the state, noting that government had every reason to believe that it was already witnessing what looked more like community transmission in the area and as such there was a need to come up with measures to promptly arrest the trend.