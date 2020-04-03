Moshood Adebayo, Clement Adeyi, Osogbo, Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure, Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan, Laide Raheem, Abeokuta, Doris Obinna and Bolaji Okunola

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, signed the Diseases Emergency Prevention Regulations 2020 to enforce government’s lockdown order aimed at preventing spread of coronavirus.

According to him, the move was intended to exercise the powers conferred on him by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and other relevant provisions of the Osun State Public Health Law.

“The law is aimed at preventing and containing the spread of COVID-19 anywhere within the territories of the state.

“Following the signing of the law, anybody who violates the sit-at-home order will be sentenced to six-month imprisonment or an option of fine upon conviction.

“Under the law, transmission or dissemination of false information regarding COVID-19 is also an offence and it attracts the same punishment.

“Similarly, the promotion of unverified, untested, or unapproved cures, vaccines or other similar items that purport to cure, alleviate or reduce instances of persons infected with COVD-19, also constitutes an offence and offenders upon conviction will be liable to six-month imprisonment or an option of fine.

“The governor may direct the removal of a potentially infectious person, where such a person fails or refuses to go to a place specified for screening and assessment. The governor may direct a potentially infectious person within a local area to go into isolation for an initial period of 14 days,” the regulations read in part.

Ondo shuts borders, declares 3 days fasting, prayer

Ondo Government has ordered the closure of its borders with the neighbouring states of Ekiti, Osun, Ko-gi, Edo and Delta.

Also, the state ordered the closure of its coastal border with Ogun State which it noted has, in the recent past, witnessed heavy human traffic from Lagos and Ogun states.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who announced the state government’s position in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said the order also prohibits inter-state travels.

According to him, the order takes effect from 6.-00 pm yesterday.

He said security operatives as well as monitoring teams have been put on the alert to enforce the order as part of measures already taken to stem COVID–19 incursion into the state.

Lagos discharges 11 more survivors, LG seals mosque

lagos State Government, yesterday, discharged 11 more coronavirus patients from its isolation facility in Yaba.

A statement by the Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the patients have fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 and have been allowed to return home to their families.

This brings to 18 the number of discharged patients in Lagos since the index case was reported.

According to him, the patients; two females and nine males, were discharged after testing negative twice consecutively for COVID19.

The development brought to 19 the number of discharged patients from the centre.

The governor failed to give the identities of the coronavirus survivors, but said the patients were two females and nine males.

He said the patients were discharged after testing negative twice consecutively for the dreaded disease.

“I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba. They have fully recovered and tested negative for COVID-19 and have been allowed to return home to their families.

“That the tests results of these patients came out negative twice is a big assurance to us that they pose no threat to the community. We are, therefore, releasing them in furtherance of our commitment for a disease free state,” he said.

In a related development Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, Ganiyu Egunjobi, has ordered the closure of a mosque for allegedly violating the state government’s order on religious gathering.

Worshippers at Agege Central Mosque, on Tuesday was said to have attacked officers of the state government on enforcement of social distancing on the pandemic coronavirus.

Egunjibi sealed up the mosque after a fumigation exercise, which he led to the mosque yesterday.

The council boss said the shutdown was necessary to avert recurrence and serve as a deterrent to other erring faith groups.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government has condemned the attack on the task force by the Muslims, warning that the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu will not hesitate to sanction violators to serve as a deterrent to others.

General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency and leader of the task force, Dolapo Fasawe, described the attack as barbaric.

She said: “Our people were out to protect the residents of the state and yet were attacked for doing their jobs. They did not deserve such a treatment.

“We won’t relent, we will continue to appeal to our people to heed advice. Prayers can be observed at home, businesses can be resuscitated but this deadly virus is dangerous if not well managed and timely controlled. If not for us, but for our families, friends and neighbours, let us do the needful and observe safety measures at all times,’’ she said.

Ibadan Central

Abbatoir donates 100 hospital beds, mattresses

Ibadan Central Abattoir has donated 100 hospital beds with mattresses, bedside furniture and treated mosquito nets to Oyo State Government to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner for Health, Bashir Bello, who is a member of the state COVID-19 task force, received the items on behalf of the government from the Director of the Central Abattoir, Oladayo Oladipo in Ibadan, yesterday.

The presentation ceremony was attended by some members of the COVID-19 task force and officials of the Ministry of Health, including the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Muftau Ayoola; and the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa.

Bello described as commendable the gesture of the abattoir’s management by supporting the state in this moment of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ogun APC lauds

Abiodun

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has commended Governor Dapo Abiodun on steps taken to combat the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement in Abeokuta, yesterday by the APC Publicity Secretary Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye, the party commended the governor for his courage of leadership and living up to expectations in this challenging times even beyond party affiliation.

“We are happy and Ogun people are grateful to the governor for being able to persuade the Presidency to delay the lockdown in the state in order for our citizens to prepare. It takes courage and genuine concern for the people for the governor to do that.

“It is also on record that the Ogun government has singlehandedly established fully-fitted isolation centres in different parts of the state, ambulances, kits and other equipment within the shortest time possible, a remarkable feat among its peers.

“The party also appreciates all medical personnel, civil servants and political functionaries that have been working round-the-clock to overcome the challenges posed by the coronavirus, limit its spread and eventually eradicate it. Special mention must also be made of individuals, institutions, organisations and religious bodies, including volunteers and non-governmental organisations, community-based organisations, that have donated and are donating and working in support of Ogun State government efforts; not leaving out the security agencies.

“We also commend the state government for its plan to, starting from Saturday, distribute stimulus package to at least 500,000 homes with an average of four persons per house.”

Alimosho LG

residents frown at feeding relief

Residents of Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State have frowned on the feeding relief organised by the state Covid-19 Emergency Food Response.

The feeding relief which was done at Ikotun/Igando Local Council Development Area, saw each street jostling for 10 milk cups of rice, 10 milk cups of beans and a loaf of bread packaged in a customised bag.

The residents, who slammed the government, also lamented over non-availability of food and funds to feed their love ones during the period of the lockdown.

Chairman, Afam Ani Avenue, Igando New Town, Olawale Ganiyu, whose street fell under Zone 5 of the Owodunni Community Development Area, pleaded for quick intervention.

Ganiyu, whose duty is to share the food items among 45 buildings with over 100 families, in a chat with Daily Sun, tasked the CDA Chairman, Lawal Olumegbon, to help fight for the residents right during the duration of the luckdown.

Adebutu donates N300m, N100m to Lagos, Ogun

billionaire pool magnate, Kesington Adebutu, has donated N300 million and N100 million respectively to Lagos and Ogun states governments to combat coronavirus.

Adebutu, the Odole-Oodua, in a two separate letters to the Lagos and Ogun governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun, commended the dynamic efforts of the two governors in bringing succour to those who have contracted the deadly disease.

The business mogul said the N300 million to the Lagos State government was forwarded via Wema Bank Plc to the dedicated UBA Account of the state government on the disease.

On the other hand, the N100 million to the Ogun State government was forwarded to the dedicated Zenith Bank, Abeokuta account on the COVID-19 fund.

Ex-LG chair gives food, money to widows, aged

about 3,475 widows, aged and other vulnerable people in Ogun State, will benefit from the stimulus package organised by a former chairman of Ijebu North Local Government, Tele Ogunjobi, to serve as palliatives during the 14-day lockdown.

Ogunjobi, who disclosed this at the commencement of the distribution of the packages, which included food items and money, yesterday in Ago-Iwoye, Oru-Owa and Ilaporu communities, said the donation was his ‘widow’s mite’ towards ameliorating the effects of the lockdown on widows, vulnerable persons and people above 60 years.

Represented by the Chairman of Ago Iwoye Central Development Council, Anthony Daniel, Ogunjobi said the gesture may be extended to other class of people in the society.