THE Governor of Osun state, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has expressed his gratitude to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State for providing logistical assistance to some Osun indigenes who were returning to the state from a Francophone African country.

Oyetola registered his gratitude through a statement, where he noted that governor Abiodun had graciously called him to inform him about the returnees who were identified at the Ogun border as indigenes of Osun.

Governor Oyetola said that beyond the information, the Ogun State government also graciously provided security escort that accompanied the returnees to Osun.

According to him: “the returning indigenes of Osun were not denied access through Ogun.”

Governor Oyetola thanked the Ogun State governor and the entire state, for approaching the situation with a brotherly understanding.

He said: “We thank the Governor of Ogun for working with us as a brother-Governor, and we look forward to more mutually- beneficial relationships especially at such a critical time as this”.