Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has commended market men and women in the state for adhering to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order which lasted for more than four weeks.

The order, which was relaxed on Monday, was imposed by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The governor gave the commendation when he paid a surprise visit to the ever-busy Igbona market in Osogbo, the state capital on Monday.

He thanked buyers and sellers for helping to control the spread of the virus in the state by staying away from the markets despite the current harsh economic realities.

The governor saluted their courage and support for the government in tackling the virus.

He noted that markets were veritable sources of community transmission of the dreaded disease.

Oyetola expressed delight that with the closure of markets across the state, its COVID-19 ranking had dropped on the NCDC’s list of infected states.

The governor, thereafter advised the market men and women as well as their customers to continue to maintain personal hygiene, use their face masks and sanitizers and avoid direct contact with anybody.

He also counselled them to avoid crowding in public buses while taking their goods to and from markets.

Oyetola added that the government had warned minibuses (korope) operators not to carry more than two passengers on a row of seats.

Scores of market men and women, who were enthusiastic to see the governor, promised that they would continue to abide by the Covid-19 containment instructions in their own interest and for the safety of all in the state.