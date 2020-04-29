Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said the delay in releasing results of 300 samples among the 775 collected so far in the state for COVID-19 tests as of Tuesday was caused by shortage of reagents required to process the tests.

He made this known in a message he posted on his Twitter handle: @seyiamakinde, on Wednesday.

Makinde, who is the chairman of Oyo State COVID-19 task force, also stated that six among the 33 local government areas in the state had recorded COVID-19 cases.

He also made the revelation via a map representation of the 21 confirmed cases in the state, which he posted on his Twitter handle on Wednesday. In the map, Ibadan North Local Government Area has the highest number of cases put at 15, followed by Ido with two cases. Ibadan North-West, Ibadan South-West, Lagelu and Oluyole have one case each.

According to Makinde, “due to a shortage of reagents required to process COVID- 19 tests , we currently have a number of pending results. Of the 775 samples collected so far, 300 are awaiting results.

“We are already in the process of acquiring more reagents in the shortest time possible to enable us to clear the backlog. We appeal for patience from those who are awaiting results.

“Meanwhile , we will continue conducting tests at the drive-through/walk-through testing centre at Adamasingba stadium.”