Oyo COVID-19 Task Force, headed by Governor Seyi Makinde, has announced the cancellation of the 10pm curfew imposed on the state in the wake of the pandemic.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, which contained details of the report of the task force meeting on August 31, presided over by the governor, indicated that the curfew was cancelled after series of reviews.

The task force, however, specifically warned operators of night clubs to desist from accommodating persons in closed areas within their premises, adding that research has confirmed that the virus spreads faster when people cluster in closed venues.

According to the statement, an advisory would be sent to night clubs owners by the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), arm of the task force, which will warn operators not to allow guests into their enclosed areas.

The statement further indicated that the task force issued another warning to residents to continue to follow the Own Your Action initiative of the task force.

It said the state is not completely out of the woods with regards to COVID-19 and explained that the Governor Makinde-led task force’s decision to abolish the curfew was premised on the need to reduce the burden on business owners, whom, it said, has been affected by the curfew, especially since the COVID-19 situation has begun to improve in the state.