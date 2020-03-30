Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has tested positive for Coronavirus, thereby becoming the second governor in Nigeria that tested positive for the COVID-19 after Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

The disclosure was personally made by Makinde in a message he posted on his Twitter handle @Seyeamakinde, at 6:04pm on Monday March 30, 2020.

Makinde, who is the Head of Oyo State COVID-19 Taskforce, said he had designated the immediate past Chief Medical Director of University College Hospital (UCH), Prof Temitope Alonge, to take over the leadership of the taskforce.

According to him in the tweet, “I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 task force, while I recover fully.”

Makinde, however, enjoined residents of the state to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 taskforce, urging that they should stay home and stay safe.”

Prior to the confirmation of Makinde as a carrier of Coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had announced as of Saturday evening that the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases were seven.

The confirmed cases in the state, started with one, jumped to three and then seven, and with the new confirmed case, Makinde, the number has increased to eight, thereby making Oyo State one with the third-highest number of confirmed cases after Lagos and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).