The Oyo State government has announced a dusk to dawn curfew and banned gatherings of more than 10 persons as parts of the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The State Governor, Seyi Makinde disclosed this on Friday evening.

In a series of tweets on his official twitter handle, Gov. Seyi Makinde also suspended all inter-state travel from and into the state, while all markets, except those of perishable food items, would be closed.

He said that impositions would come into effect on Sunday night of March 29, 2020.

