The Oyo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Tuesday wished Gov. Seyi Makinde speedy recovery after he confirmed being positive for coronavirus.

The union in a statement jointly issued by its Chairman, Ademola Babalola, and Secretary; Sola Oladapo, also wished all infected persons speedy recovery.

The NUJ in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan urged Nigerians to pray fervently for those infected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Makinde had on Monday through his twitter handle confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“We sympathise with all those infected including the governor and pray for their speedy recovery. To us, being infected is not a death sentence when detected and properly attended to,” it said.

It called on the people to adhere strictly to all guidelines reeled out by health professionals and comply with government directives.

The union urged the people to maintain social distancing, wash their hands regularly or make use of hand sanitisers.

The NUJ also called on those who have had contacts with those infected to self-isolate toward confirming their status.

NAN recalls that Makinde had on Tuesday morning during a phone-in programme on a popular radio station called on all those who had contact with him to go on self-isolation.

The governor had during the programme promised that his administration would do all within its capability to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.(NAN)