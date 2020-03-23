Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Commissioner for Health in Oyo State, Dr Bashir Bello, has assured the state is ready to curtail and contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

He disclosed this when he reacted to the alarm raised by the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), Oyo State Council, over alleged poor preparedness of the state to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Bello stated that the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde had prepared more centres to quarantine more suspected cases, adding that more health professionals “are also being trained to adequately equip them to handle the cases relating to Coronavirus” due to the enormous tasks ahead.

Bello explained that the major isolation centre earlier scheduled for Centre for Disease Control at Olodo in Ibadan, had been moved to Jericho General Hospital, which has five bed spaces.

Accoring to him, “the Task Force headed by Governor Seyi Makinde on Sunday named Dr. Taiwo Ladipo of the Ministry of Health as the Incident Manager in charge of the Operating Centres. In addition, a five- member committee of experts have been approved to act as sub-committee to work round the clock.”