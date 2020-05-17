COVID-19 cases in Oyo State have gone up to 107 with 31 new cases now confirmed, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Gov. Seyi Makinde confirmed the additional 31 cases in a statement issued in Ibadan on Saturday night.

NAN reports that the new cases were the highest in the state.

” Thirty of these are members of staff of an organisation based in Ibadan South West Local Government Area.

“The remaining one case is from Egbeda Local Government Area.

”So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as at 8p.m. today (Saturday) is 107.

”The organisation has been shut down and will be decontaminated,” he said.

Makinde urged members of the public to remain calm as the situation was under control.

He said that intensified contact tracing had already commenced, adding that he would be giving updates on any additional measure that might need to be taken.

The governor listed certain categories of people who should contact the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000, 08095863000, 08078288999 and 08078288800.

They included people who believe they could have come in contact with a COVID-19 case and people with the symptoms of cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath.

Others, he said, were people with respiratory disease symptoms and healthcare workers who had been in contact with high-risk groups.

Makinde advised them to access the on-going drive-through/walk-through testing initiative at Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan. (NAN)