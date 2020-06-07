(David Adeoye, NAN)

Oyo State has recorded 31 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have revealed.

In the figures released on Saturday night, the 31 cases in Oyo were among the new 389 cases recorded in 23 states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new confirmed cases have brought the total number of infections in the state to 365.

Meanwhile, Gov. Seyi Makinde in his verified tweeter handle on Saturday afternoon announced the discharge of 15 patients,

“after they received their second NEGATIVE test results and this brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 112”.

Makinde urged residents with any COVID-19 symptoms, such as cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath, to call emergency operations centre.

According to him, the numbers to call are 08095394000, 08095863000, 08078288999 and 08078288800.