Oyo State on Thursday said it had recorded one more COVID-19 death and 56 confirmed new cases.

Gov. Seyi Makinde, who made the announcement in his tweeter handle, monitored in Ibadan, said the incident had brought the total number of deaths in Oyo State to nine.

He said that COVID-19 confirmation tests for 56 suspected cases on Wednesday, came back positive.

According to him, 14 cases are from Saki West LGA, nine from Oluyole LGA, Ibadan North LGA has six, while Akinyele LGA has 10 cases and five cases confirmed in Ibadan South East LGA.

‘Four COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ibadan Southwest LGA, Ibadan NorthWest LGA has two, Atisbo LGA, Saki East, Ido, Ona Ara, Ibarapa North and Egbeda LGAs have one case each.

“So, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oyo State today (Thursday) is 661,” Makinde tweeted.

He further implored individuals with any strange fevers, sudden loss of taste/smell or other known COVID-19 symptoms to visit the nearest community-based testing centre to get tested. (NAN)