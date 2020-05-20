(David Adeoye, NAN)

Oyo State has recorded six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number recorded in the state to 143.

According to the latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night, the six cases in Oyo were among the new 226 recorded in 16 states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had repeatedly called on residents who believe they had come in contact with COVID-19 cases to come forward for test.

The government had also admonished people with COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath as well as health workers who had been in contact with high-risk groups to present themselves for the test.

Experts had attributed the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the state to the high number of people that were responding to the call for testing.