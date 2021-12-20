The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Oyo State topped the chart with 122 new COVID-19 cases out of the 404 infections.

The NCDC said also reported one COVID-19-related death.

Oyo, the centre said, is followed by the FCT with 84 cases.

It added that Lagos reported 52 cases.

Others are Kaduna (51), Imo (20), Delta (18), Kano (17), Kwara (16), Rivers (11), Enugu (10), Ogun (2), and Edo (1).

The centre said Nigeria has 223,887 confirmed cases with 211,537 discharged and 2,985 deaths

The centre said the COVID-19 cases went down south for the second day in the country from the zenith of 1,584 reported on Friday.

The agency disclosed that the country’s actives cases now stood at 9,383, across the nation , as of Sunday.

This shows an increase of 406 when compared with the 8,977 active cases the agency recorded on Saturday.

The NCDC also did not say why Kogi remains untouched virtually by the virus, since February 2020.