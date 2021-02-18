From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Programme Director and Founder, Participatory Communication for Gender Development (PAGED) Initiative, Ummi Bukar, on Thursday, charged journalists to write more on human angle side of the COVID-19.

PAGED, an Abuja-based non-governmental organisation is currently meeting with selected journalists from the Southwestern part of the country in Kano to build their capacity on the effect of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

To this organisation, media practitioners are expected to be at the forefront of reporting how COVID-19 is affecting women, children, the elderly and the youths to attract interventions for the poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

According to Ummi, “COVID-19 Media Response project is capacity and advocacy project aimed to sensitize a wide variety of audience on COVID-19 with a look at the effect on gender implications in Nigeria.

“The project is also aimed at working with media practitioners to tell human interest stories with a gender focus in the northern part of Nigeria.

“Through this project, we hope to achieve human interest reports about the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects on low-income communities, internally displaced persons and the public at large.

“For example, we want to know how people are coping with regular washing of hands, how are they getting and using the personal protective equipment and so on”, Ummi said.