Football Psychologist, Kehinde Adeyemi who is the Director of Sports, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye has criticised the Nigeria Football Federation for marginalizing the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria YSFON over the distribution of the Covid- 19 palliatives received from FIFA recently.

Adeyemi, an English Football Association trained football psychologist made the call while speaking with the media in Ago-Iwoye noted that it was not fair that YSFON, an affiliate of NFF for many decades did not make the list of beneficiaries from the FIFA palliatives, adding that “YSFON is known for discovering and nurturing talents from the grassroots and as such deserved to be part of such fund”

He added that, it is noteworthy that YSFON produced the first indigenous youth soccer team to go international in 1980 and became the first African Youth Soccer side to win Al Scandinavian youth soccer competitions commonly called Gothia Cup in Sweden.

“YSFON teams have represented and won honours for Nigeria in many International Championships amongst which are; Brazilian Cup of State in 1982 and 1986, Dallas Cup (USA) in 1982, Commonwealth Youth Soccer Championship (Southampton, Britain) in 1983, Aberdeen Youth Soccer Championship (Scotland) in 1983, Four- time winners of the Dana Cup ( Denmark) in 1983- 1986 and many other International competitions which were all sponsored by the Federal Government of Nigeria”, he noted.