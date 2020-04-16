Adewale Sanyaolu and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) said the Federal Governmnt may have to cough out a whopping N120 billion to operationalise the two-month free power to consumers proposal by the National Assembly as part of its palliatives to Nigerians under the COVID-19 dispensation if adopted.

Director, Research and Advocacy and spokesman for the Association of Electricity Distributors of Nigeria (ANED), Mr. Sunday Oduntan, stated this during a Skype interview on Channels Television Sunrise Programme monitored in Lagos yesterday.

Oduntan said Discos were very much in support of any proposal that would ameliorate the pains Nigerians are going through during the coronavirus pandemic.

He however advised that for the proposal to have far reaching effect, the Federal Government must ensure that all stakeholders within the power sector value chain; gas producers, Gencos, Discos, NBET, NERC, CBN and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) are carried along for its impact to be felt nationwide.

According to him, contrary to widespread reports, Discos never promised to provide Nigerians with free electricity, as the proposal was that of the legislators and not electricity distributors idea.

The ANED spokesman said DisCos cannot unilaterally take a decision to give Nigerians free electricity for two months being mere intermediaries selling a product that does not belong to them. He said Nigerians should be patient and await the final outcome of the proposal as the Federal Government and the National Assembly are still working out modalities for its implementation, noting that until such was finalised, DisCos cannot take a decision on it.

Oduntan disclosed that DisCos are already giving palliatives to respective state governments by way of donation of relief materials worth several millions of Naira, adding that they have equally suspended the disconnection of electricity for non-paying customers. He added that the leadership of the National Assembly on Tuesday met with the President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the issue of stimulus package, where the issue of free electricity would have been discussed as one of the numerous gestures under the initiative.

“We hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive Council to mitigate the hardships that are currently being borne by our customers and other citizens all over the country,” Oduntan said.

Meanwhile, the Management of Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) yesterday, said that the Federal Government has not approved two months free electricity to consumers.

Reacting to claims in some quarters that the government had directed Distribution Companies to provide two months free electricity to consumers, EEDC stated that while it was in full support of the proposal, no approval has been given on it so far nor has the relevant legislation been passed by the National Assembly.

Consequently, the distribution company has urged its customers to go ahead to pay their energy bills to enable it serve them better.