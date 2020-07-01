Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Nasarawa State Government has flagged off the distribution of thirty eight (38) trucks of food items as palliative to the less privileged across the 1,495 polling units of the state to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Abdullahi Sule Wednesday while flaging off the distribution in Government House, Lafia, said the distribution would be under strict supervision of the COVID-19 Committee which is being headed by the State Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe.

He noted that the committee should justify the confidence bestow on them in the distribution, warned that the palliative would be shared to the most vulnerable persons in the society who are the beneficiaries and warned that anyone cut miss managing the palliative, would be dealt with accordingly.

Engr Abdullahi Sule also advised journalists to closely monitored the distribution across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

He thanked individual and private sectors for their commitment in assisting government in terms of palliative to the less privileged.

On his part, the traditional ruler Kwandere Chiiefdom, the Sangari Kwandere, Alh. Ahmadu Abdul-kura gave assurance that the palliative in his domain will reach the vulnerable persons.

The occasion was graced by traditional, religious leaders and members of the State Executive Council.