No fewer than 3, 802 people have benefitted from Cash Transfer Assistance as part of Federal Government’s palliative measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Hayatu Tafida, Special Adviser (Social Investment) to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, gave the figure to newsmen on Sunday in Sokoto.

Tafida said that the exercise was flagged off in Tambuwal LGA and the beneficiaries from six LGAs of the state.

He said that the LGAs are Tambuwal, Tureta, Rabah, Isa, Binji and Gudu, adding that the money was for January 2020 and February 2020.

Tafida gave the assurance that the assistance would continue as one of the measures to alleviate the suffering of the vulnerable people across the state.

He said that state government would ensure transparency and due process in distribution.

Tafida added that payment to beneficiaries in the remaining five LGAs of the state would be conducted soon, as directed by the President Muhammadu Buhari. (NAN)