The Nasarawa State Government has distributed 13 trailers of 25kg rice to the needy to cushion the effects of the partial lockdown as parts of measures to contain COVID-19 in the state.

Mr Dogo Shammah, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Tuesday.

Shammah said that Gov. Abdullahi Sule had given one trailer each to be distributed to poor people in the 13 local government areas of the state.

He explained that the state taskforce Chaired by Mr Emmanuel Akabe, Deputy Governor of the state, had since distributed the rice to the various LGAs.

He further explained that all Commissioners, Special Advisers to the governor and all the Local Chairmen, as members, were in charge of the distribution in their respective areas.

The Commissioner, however, explained that the government received support and donations from individuals, groups and corporate organisations.

He listed some of the groups and organisations that provided palliatives to the state to include: Traditional Council of Chiefs, United Bank of Africa (UBA), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Nasarawa State Students’ Association (NASSA), Olam Rice Company, among others.

He assured the people of the state that the government would continue to prioritise their health, security and welfare. (NAN).