Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that Coronavirus pandemic has claimed three more lives on Saturday, bringing total number of deaths to 10.

It also confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 318. The new cases were reported in Lagos (11), Delta (1) and Kano (1).

NCDC in a tweet on Saturday, said: “As at 9:30pm 11th April, there are 318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria; 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths. So far, there are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.”

Breakdown of cases by states indicated that Lagos has 174 cases, FCT- 56, Osun- 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Ogun- 7, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Katsina-4, Delta- 3, Enugu- 2,

Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Kwara- 2, Ondo- 2, Benue- 1, Niger- 1, Anambra- 1 and Kano-1.

Meanwhile, NCDC announced that two new molecular laboratories have been activated for COVID-19 testing, and they are located at Influenza Laboratory at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, and National Veterinary Research Institute, Vom, Plateau State.

NCDC said the new additions bring the number of COVID-19 testing laboratories in Nigeria to 11, while work is in progress at Maiduguri, Sokoto, Port Harcourt and Kaduna molecular laboratories.