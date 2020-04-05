Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

There was confusion among health workers at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) yesterday after two patients who earlier tested negative to coronavirus pandemic were declared positive after further tests were conducted.

‎The development came as the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday confirmed the death of two patients of coronavirus in Edo and Lagos State.

Following the initial results, an umbrella body for the doctors, Association of Residents Doctors (ARD), in its updates to members said: “Both patients were moved to the isolation ward on March 31, based on suspicion of COVID-19.

“Samples were sent for PCR at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital same day as they were both being managed for medical illnesses; chronic kidney disease and Bronchopnuemonia.

“The patient with chronic kidney disease unfortunately died this morning while the other is still receiving care. Both results have returned negative for COVID-19.

“EXCO wishes to reassure members that as of today there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 being managed anywhere in UBTH,” the ARD statement said.

But in another update of the ARD days after, the doctors expressed dismay that “the earlier results of the two suspected COVID-19 cases previously declared negative have turned out to be positive after further tests.”

According to the update, “Whilst the EXCO cannot fully ascertain at this time what may have led to this, it has become imperative at this point to inform our members on the sudden turn of events.

“We expect management to issue a statement on the way forward, as this cuts across all members of staff that have been involved in management of these patients.

“Furthermore we implore our members to remain calm as always; and to continue to maintain high index of suspicion and ensure standard precautions for all patients.