The first case of Coronavirus disease in Nigeria, an Italian, who had been undergoing treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, IDH, Yaba, Lagos, has been discharged after his last evaluation test turned out negative. He was therefore certified fit to go home.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the incident commander for COVID-19 in Lagos State said, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile yesterday, that after weeks of medical attention by health workers at the IDH, that the patient had tested negative to the virus and consequently released to return home.

“As the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos State, I am glad to inform you that the index case, an Italian gentleman is now negative. Through a combined effort of Lagos State, Ogun State and Federal Health Authorities, we were able to limit the transmission of the virus to a single contact. This involved aggressive contact tracing and containment strategies.” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said that there are new imported cases, saying that he hoped that same contact tracing strategy method could be applied along with social distancing practices to slow down the outbreak, which may be brewing from the new cases.

The incident commander revealed that the index patient graciously donated a unit of white blood before he was discharged. He said the white blood otherwise called plasma is rich in antibody proteins that target COVID-19 virus.

The blood plasma, the governor said, is frozen in the state’s bio-bank and would be useful in handling new cases.

He said: “The blood plasma will be beneficial for the treatment of new patients in the absence of a defined therapeutic drug for COVID-19”.

Governor Sanwo-Olu applauded the professional handling of the index patient by the Lagos State medical personnel, the EOC team and others who collaborated with the state government and the Federal Government for the success recorded.

The index patient appreciated the exceptional care and support given to him by staff of the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and all members of the EOC and Lagos State Government.