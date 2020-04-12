Aloysius Attah, Onitsha, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State, has commenced the production of hand sanitizers as part of its contribution towards containing coronavirus pandemic.

The institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Greg Nwakoby, made the disclosure yesterday in Awka when he led the university management to donate safety prevention materials to the COVID-19 fund committee in the state.

Items donated included 3000 pieces of hand gloves, 1000 nose masks, 20 pieces of wool, 10 infrared thermometer, and 1000 bottles of hand sanitisers, among others.

Prof Nwakoby said the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Department of Entrepreneurial Studies would produce more sanitisers and face masks to distribute to communities and university staff as well as students.

He commended the Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, for his proactive efforts in protecting the people against the novel virus.

Receiving the materials on behalf of the state governor, Willie Obiano, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, commended the University for its gesture, adding that the state would make wearing of facemasks compulsory in the state in a couple of weeks.